Dhanush Gifts Parents A Luxurious House Worth THIS Jaw-Dropping Amount, Pics Go Viral

South superstar Dhanush recently gifted his parents a lavish house in the poshest location of Chennai, the Poes Garden. The house was reportedly a dream for the ‘Vaathi’ star and was under construction since 2021, but completed its work very recently.

Dhanush gifted his parents the house on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2023. Taking to his Facebook account, director Subramaniam Shiva posted pictures of Dhanush and his family from their new home. The caption of the images read, “Brother Dhanush's New house... Temple feeling For me.. 😊 While living Mother and Father To live in heaven The children who keep, As a Goddess They are being felt... 😊”

The post further read, “And, To his children, To others, As an example, As an example, They are going up.. 💕 Still more And many more victories And the achievements Let it chase you away, Let me long for you, Let me see you and wonder, Long live brother, Buy and live long..”

In the pictures, Dhanush was spotted in a blue kurta and white pajama with long locks and a heavy beard. According to reports, the lavish bungalow is said to have an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

Subramaniam Swami also took to his Twitter account to mention that Dhanush’s new home feels like a ‘temple’. The filmmaker also mentioned that he spent the festival of Maha Shivratri 2023 with his family with Dhanush at his new home.

"Brother Dhanush's new house feels like a temple to me... Children who make their mother and father live in heaven while they are still alive, feel like gods... And they become an example to their children and others. Long live brother,” the caption of Subramaniam’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush was recently seen in the bilingual drama film Vaathi/Sir. The film marked Dhanush's debut in Tollywood and was directed by Venky Atluri.