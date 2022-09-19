Dhanush Dons Long Hair And Beard For His Upcoming Film Captain Miller | See Pic

DHANUSH is busy shooting for his big budgeted pan-India film 'Captain Miller' and the audience is very excited to see him in the all-new avatar. The actor will change his appearance for the film as well. Dhanush took to Instagram and shared his new look as Captain Miller. Sharing the picture, Dhanush wrote, "Captain Miller."

In July 2022, Dhanush announced the announcement teaser of Captain Miller. Sharing the announcement video, Dhanush wrote, "Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi".

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

In the teaser, we can hear the whistle sound in the background. Dhanush can be seen riding a bike and wearing a scarf on his face. Captain Miller will be a period drama, set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s.

Recently, Sundeep Kishan joined the star cast of Captain Miller. Sharing his first look, he wrote, "Pleased to be a Part of the Ambitious #CaptainMiller. Honoured to work alongside a man of Mammoth talent & A constant source of Inspiration @dhanushkraja anna. Thank the Genius @ArunMatheswaran & Dear @SathyaJyothi for bringing this crazy part to me. @gvprakash Jai Hind."

Pleased to be a Part of the Ambitious

#CaptainMiller

Honoured to work alongside a man of Mammoth talent & A constant source of Inspiration @dhanushkraja anna ♥️

Thank the Genius @ArunMatheswaran & Dear @SathyaJyothi for bringing this crazy part to me ♥️@gvprakash ♥️

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/fab8am51ez — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 17, 2022

Talking about further details of Captain Miller, the movie will be written and directed by Arun Matheswaran and the music will be composed by GV Prakash. It is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The dialogues will be written by Madhan Karky and Poornima Ramasamy and Kavya Sriraam will work as the costume designer. Shreyaas Krishna will be the DOP of the film and T. Ramalingam is the art director.

Captain Miller will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The official release date and other star casts of the film are not announced yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam. He will star in Naane Varuven, Vaathi and Sir. He also starred in the Netflix film 'The Gray Man' and has announced the sequel of the film as well.