Dhanush Announces His Return To 'The Gray Man' Sequel With Intriguing Video | Watch

Dhanush impressed his fans with his appearance in the film 'The Gray Man'. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie also starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page. After the success of The Gray Man, the movie's sequel is confirmed by Dhanush himself. Dhanush shared a voice note on Instagram in which he can be heard giving a warning to Six.

Sharing the video, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you?".

In the video, Dhanush says, "Six, This is lone Wolf. I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal."

The Gray Man was released on Netflix on July 22, 2022. It is an action-thriller, based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.

At the press conference of The Gray Man, Dhanush was asked how he landed up with the project. His reply made everyone chuckle. "I don’t know how I ended up in this film", Dhanush said. He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this."

Moreover, Russo Brothers were in India to promote The Gray Man with Dhanush. The trio also met Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Vicky Kaushal among other Bollywood celebrities. They also attended The Gray Man premiere organised by Netflix in Mumbai.