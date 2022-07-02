Dhanush Announces His Period-Action Film 'Captain Miller', To Be Directed By Arun Matheswaran

Tamil cinema superstar Dhanush is all set to create his magic on screen with his upcoming film 'Captain Miller'. The actor will collaborate with the filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for the movie and it will be a pan-India release. The movie is announced through a very intriguing video, which has made the audience even more excited about the project.

Sharing the announcement video, Dhanush wrote, "Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi".

In the video, we can hear the whistle sound in the background. Moreover, Dhanush can be seen riding a bide and wearing a scarf on his face. The film will be a period drama set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s.

Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the music of Captain Miller will be composed by GV Prakash. Moreover, it is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Shreyaas Krishna will be the DOP of the film and T. Ramalingam is the art director. The dialogues will be written by Madhan Karky and Poornima Ramasamy and Kavya Sriraam will work as the costume designer. Dhilip Subbarayan will work on the stunts of Captain Miller. The official release date and other star casts of the film are not announced yet. However, Captain Miller will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Dhanush will be seen in Naane Varuven and he will work with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan after a decade. He will also be seen in Mithran Jawahar's directorial Thiruchitrambalam and Venky Atluri's directorial Vaathi. He will be seen in the Hollywood film 'The Gray Man', which will stream on Netflix. The Gray Man will release on Netflix on July 15, 2022, and also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.