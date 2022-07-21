Dhanush And Russo Brothers Treated With Gujarati Delicacies By Host Aamir Khan | See Pics

The premiere of Dhanush-starrer 'The Gray Man' grabbed all the attention with the star-studded presence of the B-town celebs. Director duo Russo Brother are also in Mumbai to promote the film and also attended the premiere. Later, Dhanush and the Russo Brothers also met Aamir Khan at his house.

Aamir Khan had invited the Russo Brothers and Dhanush over dinner and fans can't keep calm after seeing their favourite stars together.

Aamir was also invited to attend the premiere, but could not attend due to his busy schedule. As per the reports, it was a traditional Gujarati dinner and a chef who specialised in making Papad Luva Patodi, Tuver Lifafa, and Kand Puri from Surat was there. Moreover, the best chef for Fafda and Jalebi from Surendranagar and a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni were also present, as per reports. Apart from Dhanush and Russo Brothers, Angela Russo, Monika Shergill, Kiran Rao, and Ann Russo were also there.

Dhanush also met Vicky Kaushal and their interaction won the internet. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "A Vicky and Avik walked into a hug and made us the happiest". Fans are happy to see Vicky and Dhanush's interaction with Russo Brothers.

The Gray Man premiere was a star-studded affair and was attended by many Bollywood celebs. The caption reads, "Were we dreaming or did all our faves actually come together for The Gray Man premiere last night?"

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will star in Laal Singh Chadha, along with Kareena Kapoor. The movie will release on August 11, 2022. Aamir Khan will return to the big screen after four years.

The Gray Man is an action-thriller, based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. The Gray Man will release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.