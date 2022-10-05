Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Put Divorce Decision On Hold? Here's What We Know

The internet was in utter shock when South's famous superstars Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced that they are separating ways from each other in January earlier this year. However, now in a piece of good news, a media report suggests that the couple has decided to call off their divorce.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Dhanush and Aishwarya have “decided to put their divorce on hold and try to make things work." However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. Back in 2004, Dhanush tied the knot with South megastar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

It has almost been nine months ever since the couple announced their separation. However, the reason behind their separation still remains unknown. After the news of the couple's separation emerged online, other reports were doing rounds that claimed that the couple's family had been trying to “convince them to stay together."

While announcing their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya requested respect for their privacy and give them time.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” the Atrangi Re actor in a statement said.

Meanwhile, taking about Dhanush's work front, the actor will be next seen in Vaathi. The storyline of the film revolves around the education system in India. On the other hand, Aishwaryaa is set to step in the direction of Bollywood movies as she will make her debut with her upcoming film Oh Saathi Chal.