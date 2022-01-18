New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tamil Superstar Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to part ways after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other". They took to their social media handles late Monday night and shared a long post requesting their fans to respect their decision.

They both shared the same note that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Here have a look:

Well, the reason for their separation is not known, but they seem to have ended on a mutual and humble note.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Love Story

Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa come from well-known families of the South film industry. Dhanush is the son of veteran director and producer Kasthuri Raja, Aishwaryaa, on the other hand, is the elder-daughter of megastar Rajinikanth. The couple had a arrange-cum-love marriage, and it all started with a rumour. Yes, you guessed it right, it was not less than a fairytale story where they meet as strangers, and as time pass, becomes the most important part of each other's life.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa first met when actor's film Kadal Kondaen had released. The cinema owner introduced her to Dhanush, and she congratulated him on his performance. The very next day, he received a bouquet from Aishwaryaa with a congratulation note. Soon their friendship grew as she was a very good friend of his sister, but there was nothing more than that between the two.

Soon reports started doing rounds that he is dating Rajinikanth's daughter despite his claims that Aishwaryaa is just his sister's friend and nothing else. However, their families saw this news in a different light. Both the families thought that the two would look good together, despite knowing that Aishwaryaa was two years older than Dhanush. And as they say, rest is history, the two fell in love and had a star-studded wedding.

The couple got married in 2004, and the venue was Rajnikath's house. The wedding was attended by several superstars and politicians, followed by a grand reception held at Mayor Shri Ramanathan Chettiar Center. They are blessed with two boys Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

