Dhanteras 2022: Mohanlal's Most Expensive Possessions; Rs 3 Crore Lamborghini Urus, Flat In Burj Khalifa And More | Read

Mohanlal is one of the most sought after actors in the Southern industry. The actor has featured in over 350 films and has established a niche for himself.

Be it his fees or his expensive car collection, Mohanlal has a series of prized possessions to his name. Take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the ‘Drishyam’ star:

Lamborghini Urus

The pricey Lamborghini Urus is surely a celebrity favourite car. With a showroom price of Rs 3.1 crore, the car is one of the most expensive things owned by Mohanlal. Not just Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Rajinikanth are also among the list of top stars in the country who own the luxurious car.

Mohanlal also owns a Mercedes Benz GL350 which is priced at around Rs 78 lakh. Apart from these, he owns a Toyota Vellfire and Toyota Land Cruiser as well.

A Stellar Watch Collection

Not just cars, Mohanlal has a thing for watches as well. The ‘Lucifer’ star has a wide collection of expensive watches including Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time, RM 11-03 McLaren, Breguet Tradition automatic and Rolex Yacht-Master. Apart from these, Mohanlal also possesses Montblanc Orbis Terrarum World Time, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Diver Black.

A House In Burj Khalifa

Reportedly, the Malayalam star also bought a flat in the world's tallest tower- the Burj Khalifa. The flat is said to be housed on the 29th floor of the building. Mohanlal also bought a new luxury flat in a 50-storey tower in the heart of Dubai in 2020.

Meanwhile on the work front, Mohanlal is currently busy with his upcoming films. The Malayalam star will be seen in pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’. He will also star in the third part of his hit film franchise, ‘Drishyam’. The movie is expected to go on the floors next year.