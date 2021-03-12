Dhanashree's Vlog is almost 15 minutes long and features the duo's journey of their exotic vacay which includes scuba diving, cooking sessions, fishing and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newly-wedded couple Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are having the time of their life. The couple is currently enjoying their Maldives vacation and keeps their fans updated about the same through beautiful pictures and posts on social media. And now actress Dhanashree shared her first-ever Vlog on her YouTube channel. Yes, her Vlog is almost 15 minutes long and features the duo's journey of their exotic vacay which includes scuba diving, cooking sessions, fishing and more.

While uploading the video, Dhanashree captioned it as "Hey guys, I am so thrilled and excited to share my first ever VLOG with you guys... I literally wanted to put up everything but still managed to squeeze in all our special moments here so definitely going to keep the momentum going on after this video... Enjoy this video and keep supporting as always... Leave your comments".

Take a look at Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's YouTube Vlog here:

Isn't the video exciting? Well, seems like the couple had a lot of fun.

A few days ago, the actress shared a video of herself while taking a walk and hinted about her first Vlog. She wrote,

"The greatest feeling is to appreciate, embrace and witness the sunset turning into a sky full of stars... Do you want to see a video with @yuzi_chahal23 ? Also our first vlog is coming up soon on my YouTube channel... Thank you @chunkymathew for capturing all the beautiful shots"

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Punjabi Singer Jassie Gill's music video 'Oye Hoye Hoye'.

Sharing a few clicks on his Insta handle her hubby, Yuzvendra Chahal had written, "At the right place, right time with the right person #foreverandbeyond”.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal