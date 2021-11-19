New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka has released on Netflix on Friday. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film is gaining immense praise from netizens regarding the storyline and Aaryan's acting skills. Essaying the role of ambitious news anchor Arjun Pathak, little did he know that his life is going to turn 360 degrees after a call from a terrorist.

Soon after the film was released on OTT, netizens took to their Twitter handle and dropped happening reviews praising Kartik Aaryan. One of the users wrote, "One Word Review For #Dhamaka: KARTIKKKKK!Dhamaka proves to be a gamechanger and makes it @TheAaryanKartik's Career Best Performance! Even after #KartikAaryan's character is battling with lot of odds he holds the film up tight and make us part of his journey."

Calling the film 'high voltage thriller', a user wrote, "Superlative Performance By Kartik Aaryan..'#KartikAaryan's best work till date & he outshines many of his contemporaries actors..."

Here have a look at reactions:

Half way to the movie of #Dhamakareview and it's a best performance of #ArjunPathak (@TheAaryanKartik).

What a fantastic selection of script.🙌🙌

May you rise up to top ! — Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) November 19, 2021

#Dhamaka

Done with the movie.. This surely is #KartikAaryan's best performance till date.. very different from what he has done till now..💥@TheAaryanKartik — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) November 19, 2021

Calling Kartik dynamite, a user wrote, "Privileged 2 have seen #Netflix's #Dhamaka in advance & #KartikAaryan is DYNAMITE in it In fact he's btr than #HaJungWoo in d #Korean original #TheTerrorLive with his emotional depth & vulnerability No1 will now say u can only do rom-coms"

Privileged 2 have seen #Netflix's #Dhamaka in advance & #KartikAaryan is DYNAMITE in it

In fact he's btr than #HaJungWoo in d #Korean original #TheTerrorLive with his emotional depth & vulnerability

No1 will now say u can only do rom-coms#DhamakaReview comin up@KartikAaryanFan pic.twitter.com/aATtjPJsvq — Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) November 19, 2021

Going by the netizens' reviews, Dhamaka appears to be a gripping film showcasing Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar. Some users claimed that this was Kartik's best performance as an actor so far.

Meanwhile, apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash and Vikas Kumar in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv