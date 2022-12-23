  • News
Dhamaka Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch Ravi Teja’s Action-Comedy Film This Weekend

Dhamaka Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Ravi Teja's latest action entertainer.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 01:45 PM IST
Minute Read
Dhamaka Review: Ravi Teja stars in the lead role in this Telugu film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Telugu language action-comedy film ‘Dhamaka’ released in cinemas today. Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, ‘Dhamaka’ also features Sreeleela, Jayaram and Mohammad Ali in pivotal roles.

‘Dhamaka’ revolves around a frustrated anchor, who is reassigned from his television job to a radio. Soon, the anchor finds both danger and opportunity when he starts receiving threatening calls on the air.

If you’re planning to watch Ravi Teja’s ‘Dhamaka’ in theaters this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about the latest Telugu action entertainer:

Ravi Reja, who stars in the lead role in the film, spoke to India Herald in an interview and said that ‘Dhamaka’ is a pan-India film. "I have a different perspective on films from all throughout India. It is not necessary for this to be the major release. Without any regional restrictions, the story should be appealing to a national audience. Tiger Nageshwara Rao could succeed as a pan-Indian movie. The content is what counts, not the price tag or the scale of things,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

Ravi Teja added that he only works on a film if he feels strongly about the film.  "Normally, I don't like to say much about my films. I want more dialogue in my movies. I firmly believe that a movie's fate is determined by the discussion that follows its release. He claims he enjoys collaborating with up-and-coming directors. "The newcomers have a passion, an excitement, and a desire to show themselves,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

Notably, ‘Dhamaka’ is Ravi Teja’s third action film of 2022. The actor also starred in ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Ramarao On Duty’. ‘Dhamaka’ will be clashing at the box-office with Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty.

