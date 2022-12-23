Dhamaka Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch Ravi Teja’s Action-Comedy Film This Weekend

The Telugu language action-comedy film ‘Dhamaka’ released in cinemas today. Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, ‘Dhamaka’ also features Sreeleela, Jayaram and Mohammad Ali in pivotal roles.

‘Dhamaka’ revolves around a frustrated anchor, who is reassigned from his television job to a radio. Soon, the anchor finds both danger and opportunity when he starts receiving threatening calls on the air.

If you’re planning to watch Ravi Teja’s ‘Dhamaka’ in theaters this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about the latest Telugu action entertainer:

#Dhamaka

Pure vintage ravi anna stuff...best entertainment for this christmas..getting positive reviews all over💥💥#DhamakaMovie@RaviTeja_offl. Hit Kottesam 🔥🔥🔥💥🤙

Full Dhamaka Ramp 🔥🔥🤙🥁 pic.twitter.com/ruathOdLUj — SRA1 (@Uppalapati_Sra1) December 23, 2022

#Dhamaka Good One



First Half Super & Intervel Twist 🌋Last 20 minutes Bumper🔥🔥



Pulsar Song , Dandakadiyal , Bheem's Music Was Awesome@RaviTeja_offl & @sreeleela14 Pair 👌🏻💯 — Suresh😎 (@Suresh_pspkcult) December 23, 2022

It's #DhamakaDay

Blockbuster talk for #Dhamaka from audiance🔥

review pages kavalani low istunaru lamdi kodukulu

Aa theatre response choostuntene ardhamypothondi movie ye level lo vunda🔥

comeback for #RaviTeja anna after #Krack a Huge Blockbuster#MassMaharajRaviTeja 1man show🥵 pic.twitter.com/c354a7aWdv — Sravan Rowdy (@RowdySSK) December 23, 2022

Avoid Negative Reviews ! watch Only In theatres n witness The Vintage Raviteja Action and Energy ! Feast For RT Fans Easily Watchable 3.5/5 #Dhamaka — Ak taheer  (@TaheerAk2) December 23, 2022

Showtime : 8 AM #Dhamaka 👍



Not for movie or content..only for @RaviTeja_offl anna 🤙

Hope he won't disappoint 😁



Check my pinned tweet for genuine review of Dhamaka at 11AM 😀



As of now below avg report's from everywhere 🥲 — movie_freaK (@united_tolly) December 23, 2022

Commercial movies ki ela review ivvalo chuskondra#BlockBusterDhamaka #dhamaka

Book tickets now https://t.co/io91sbqNHI — Praveen Nayak (@PraveenNayak07) December 23, 2022

Ravi Reja, who stars in the lead role in the film, spoke to India Herald in an interview and said that ‘Dhamaka’ is a pan-India film. "I have a different perspective on films from all throughout India. It is not necessary for this to be the major release. Without any regional restrictions, the story should be appealing to a national audience. Tiger Nageshwara Rao could succeed as a pan-Indian movie. The content is what counts, not the price tag or the scale of things,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

Ravi Teja added that he only works on a film if he feels strongly about the film. "Normally, I don't like to say much about my films. I want more dialogue in my movies. I firmly believe that a movie's fate is determined by the discussion that follows its release. He claims he enjoys collaborating with up-and-coming directors. "The newcomers have a passion, an excitement, and a desire to show themselves,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

Notably, ‘Dhamaka’ is Ravi Teja’s third action film of 2022. The actor also starred in ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Ramarao On Duty’. ‘Dhamaka’ will be clashing at the box-office with Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty.