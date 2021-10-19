New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, makers have unveiled the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka. The film helmed by Ram Madhvani also stars Mrunal Thakur as his wife and Amruta Subhash as Journalist. In the film, the actor is essaying a role of a prime-time news anchor, Arjun Pathak.

The trailer opens with Kartik receiving an anonymous call about a bomb attack on Banda Worli Sea Link, Mumbai during his radio programme. He believes it's a hoax call and continues hosting the show, but little he knew that this phone call will change his life forever. Next, it's shown, Kartik negotiating with a news channel head to give back his position as he has an exclusive story. Giving back his job, the channel head asks for TRPs.

He then talks to the terrorist live on-air, who asks him to call Chief Minister seeking an apology. He further threatens to blow up the bridge Arjun's wife is reporting from if his wishes are not fulfilled.

Struggling between his conscience and career, he faces a dilemma. What will he choose TRPs or million lives?

Sharing the trailer, Netflix captioned it as "Dhamaka is loading Will Arjun put a second chance at love on the line for a second chance at success? Catch #Dhamaka on 19th November, only on Netflix #DhamakaOnNetflix"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Kartik Aaryan also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Main hoon #ArjunPathak Jo bhi kahunga Sach kahunga"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event, Kartik talked about his character Arjun Pathak and said, "A phone call changed his life and Dhamaka will bring alive this thrilling tale of Arjun.”

Dhamaka was slated to release in theatres but now makers have decided to stream on Netflix from November 19, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv