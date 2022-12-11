'Dhamaka': Trailer Of South Superstar Ravi Teja-Starrer To Release On THIS Date; Details Inside

South superstar Ravi Teja's upcoming release 'Dhamaka' is creating a massive buzz with its teaser and song release, which was well received by the fans. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the makers of 'Dhamaka' are all set to drop the official trailer of the film on December 15.

The announcement poster of 'Dhamaka' shows the actor in a professional suit with spectacles, whereas actor Ravi Teja will be seen in a double role. Ravi will portray the character of a classy and a massy hero where the characters will have a high entertainment impact.

'Dhamaka' starring Ravi Teja also features actress Sreeleela as the female lead in the film and is backed up by TG Vishwa Prasad on a huge budget, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer of the film. While Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has delivered the script for 'Dhamaka', Karthik Ghattamaneni will be seen cranking the camera.

With a worldwide release on December 23, the film's runtime has also been disclosed to be of 2 hours and 10 minutes. The makers of the film have released grooving tracks from the film titled, 'Jinthaak' and 'Dandakadiyaal.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Teja will be seen in Sudheer Varma's 'Ravanasura' opposite Sushanth Akkineni which is a Telugu drama. The project is backed by the Abhishek Pictures banner and is in association with the RT Teamworks.

The Tollywood heartthrob has also signed up for his primary Pan-India film titled, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao.' The film is helmed by Vamsee and is set against the backdrop of a 1970s village named Stuartpuram. The film will also feature Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.