Dhamaka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja-Starrer Action-Comedy Film

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Dhamaka' will soon release on the OTT platform after its successful theatrical run. Also starring Sreeleela in the lead role, Dhamaka became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2022. It is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

Dhamaka OTT Release Date:

Dhamaka will release on Netflix after its theatrical run. However, the official release date on Netflix is not announced yet as the movie is still running successfully in cinemas.

Announcing the release of Dhamaka, Netflix India wrote, "It's time for whistles, claps and one big DHAMAKA because Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on his way! Dhamaka is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release!"

The film is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Ravi Reja spoke to India Herald in an interview and said that ‘Dhamaka’ is a pan-India film. "I have a different perspective on films from all throughout India. It is not necessary for this to be the major release. Without any regional restrictions, the story should be appealing to a national audience. Tiger Nageshwara Rao could succeed as a pan-Indian movie. The content is what counts, not the price tag or the scale of things,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

"Normally, I don't like to say much about my films. I want more dialogue in my movies. I firmly believe that a movie's fate is determined by the discussion that follows its release. He claims he enjoys collaborating with up-and-coming directors. "The newcomers have a passion, an excitement, and a desire to show themselves,” he further added.

On the work front, Ravi Teja was also seen in Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi. He was also seen in Khiladi and Ramaro on Duty and Dhamaka was his third film in 2022. He will be seen in Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao in 2023.