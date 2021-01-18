Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan who is going to essay a Journalist's role in Ram Madhvani's film has charged an extra amount for THIS shocking reason. Read on to know what is that reason

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan has become quite a bankable star in the B-town. The Luka Chupi actor who is soon going to star in Ram Madhvani's film Dhamaka has become a talk of the tinsel town after a report regarding his fee staring doing rounds on all entertainment portals.

As per reports, earlier the Dhamaka was in news over his release makers were confused as to where should they release the film on theatre or direct on a digital platform? Later it was confirmed that the film starring Kartik Aaryan in lead will premier on OTT platform after signing a whopping deal with the actor. As he was not ready to make his digital debut with this film.

If you don't know about this deal, then let us tell you and we are sure it will leave you shell shocked. As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film are paying Kartik Aaryan an additional of Rs 7 crore to agree for the digital release.

Initially, Kartik was charging Rs 10 crores plus the profit share on the theatrical run. A source close to the entertainment portal said, "Kartik has become quite a bankable star in his own right, keeping this in mind Ronnie Screwvala had entered into an agreement with Kartik which included a share of the film’s profits along with Rs. 10 crore Fee.”

Well, Kartik Aaryan is not that big star who can influence the producer's decision, however, the actor was quite adamant on his decision that if they want the film to go direct on the OTT platform then they have to pay him more. This is the only reason why makers agreed and increased his fees.

Talking about the film, it is an official remake of South Korean film The Terror Live (2013). In this film, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a Journalist named Arjun Pathak. Not much is revealed about the film however it is said that it will be a thriller and for the first time actor will be seen essaying such kind of roles.

The film that is slated to release this year might premiere on Netflix, as makers are in the talk.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv