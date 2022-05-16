New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood has seen many road trips in the film in which the protagonists embark on an amazing journey of self-discovery and strengthen their relationships. Now, Taapsee Pannu has turned producer and has brought an exciting film about four women who will go on an amazing journey together. Taapsee Pannu's production house Outsiders Films Productions has joined hands with Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures for Dhak Dhak.

Announcing the film, Taapsee wrote, "Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery!". Meanwhile, one of the leading ladies of Dhak Dhak Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Months of prep later, so excited to FINALLY get to share this crazy ride with you all! Here’s bringing to you our next, full of love, laughter and adventure."

Director Anubhav Sinha wrote 'Zindabad' on Taapsee's post. Meanwhile, Diana Penty commented, "Love this already! Good luck Deee". In the first look of the film, we can see the leading ladies of Dhak Dhak on the bikes. Viacom18 Studios has produced some hit women-centric films like Queen, Kahani, Mary Kom and Padmaavat. Dhak Dhak stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix film Thar, also starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrhan Kapoor. Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, alongside Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey. Dia Mirza was last seen in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood. Meanwhile, Sanjana Sangh will star in Om The Battle Within and made her debut in a lead role in Dil Bechara, opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dhak Dhak will be directed by Tarun Dudeja. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. The release date of the film is not announced yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav