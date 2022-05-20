New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of Dhaakad dropped, it has been winning the internet as the audience is excited to see something unique in Bollywood. Kangana's portrayal as Agent Agni has been winning the hearts even before the release of the film. The fans are eager to watch the female spy doing some amazing action on screen. Now, the verdict of Dhaakad is out and here's what the audience has to say.

Some fans are praising the acting of the Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, meanwhile, some fans are hoping to get another sequel to this movie. One person wrote, "Dhaakad is a great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, and #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top-notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences." Take a look at some other reactions from the audience.

The trailer of Dhaakad showcased Kangana as the fierce and feisty spy agent Agni. Kangana can be seen in many different looks in the trailer as well. Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also show their evil side as the antagonist.

Dhaakad has been released with BHool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advai and Tabu. The genres of these two movies are completely different as Dhaakad is the action thriller film and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the horror comedy film.

Dhaakad is backed by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut and it is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, the movie also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi. Dhaakad was earlier supposed to release in April, but due to the COVID pandemic, the makers postponed its release to May. Now, the movie has finally hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

