New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad came out, the audience became excited as the movie looks very thrilling. Kangana plays the role of a spy Agent Agni and can be seen showing some spectacular action moves. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The trailer of Dhaakad dropped today.

Sharing the trailer, Kangana wrote, "She doesn't budge, she doesn't stop, she doesn't surrender! That's how Agent Agni rolls. Get ready for some #Dhaakad action in theatres on 20th May 2022

Check out the #DhaakadTrailer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

In the trailer, Kangana looks stunning and also shows her fierce and feisty side. Even though Kangana has always proved her versatility as an actor, fans are surprised to see her in a new avatar. The actress can be seen in many different looks in the movie and fans are loving ‘Dhaakad’ look of Kangana. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also steal the show as they showcase their dark side in the trailer.

Netizens are just amazed by the trailer. One person wrote, "Speechless!! Kangana is beyond the level!!! Kudos to the whole team of direction, cast, action, music!! Can't wait to watch it!!" Meanwhile, another person commented, "even after the trailer is over.. I'm still having goosebumps.. NEVER EVER SEEN ANY FEMALE BOLLYWOOD ACTOR WITH SUCH A SWAG, REAL ACTING AND REAL ACTION. GONNA WATCH THIS.. FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW 100%. Love her or hate her, but you can't ignore her Talent."

Kangana is currently seen as the host of the reality show Lock Upp. The actress will be seen in Tejas, Sita and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama, titled Emergency.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is backed by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi. It was earlier slated for a Pan- India release in April, but due to the COVID pandemic, the makers postponed its release to May. Now, the movie will finally release on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav