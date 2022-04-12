New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back to set the screens on fire with her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The actress shared the teaser of the film on social media and it looks powerful. Dhaakad is an action thriller film that revolves around a spy agent Agni.

Sharing the teaser, Kangana wrote, "Action. Style. Thrill. All in one, Agent Agni is here!! Watch the Dhaakad teaser. Movie releasing on 20th May.#AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadTeaser #DhaakadTeaserOutNow" The teaser also asks "Why should boys have all the fun".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

In the teaser, Kangana not only looks absolutely stunning but also shows her fierce and feisty side. Fans have not seen Kangana on screen in this avatar before as the actress can be seen showing off some amazing action stunts. Kangana has also sported different looks in the movie and fans are loving ‘Dhaakad’ look of Kangana. One person wrote, “Top level action & top class acting with such a brilliant face reaction. Definitely masterpiece”, meanwhile another fan commented, “This is another level”.

The audience is currently enjoying Kangana’s role as the host of the reality show Lock Upp. The actress will be seen in Tejas, Sita and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama, titled Emergency.

Dhaakad, made on a very big budget, is touted to be Bollywood's first spy-thriller will be led by a female star. The film will be available in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is backed by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi. The film was earlier slated for a Pan- India release in April, but due to the COVID pandemic, the makers postponed its release to May. Now, the movie will finally hit screens on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav