New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As entertainment is making its way back to theatres in India, Films have been lined-up for release. Now it's time for Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad to set big screens on fire next. Dhaakad starring Arjun Rampal, Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee will now release in theatres on May 27, 2022.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday broke the news and shared, "KANGANA: 'DHAAKAD' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED + WILL RELEASE IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES... #Dhaakad - starring #KanganaRanaut, #ArjunRampal, #DivyaDutta and #SaswataChatterjee - gets a new release date: In *cinemas* 27 May 2022... Will also release in #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam."

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is backed by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Dhaakad was earlier slated for a Pan- India release in April but due to the third wave, the makers shifted its release to May.

The film will be made available in our languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Dhaakad touted to be Bollywood's first spy-thriller will be led by a female star and is made on a very big budget.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut on the film said, "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

Meanwhile, Director Ghai told Bollywood Hungama, "From the beginning, we’ve worked towards ensuring Dhaakad to be a film for the big screen. I’m hoping it will rekindle the excitement and love for the moviegoing experience. We want to give India its next big action star to rally behind.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh