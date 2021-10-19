New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fans were still not over with Kangana's impeccable performance in her J. Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivi' and in the meanwhile, she has announced the release date of her yet another film Dhaakad. Yes, Kangana's much-awaited upcoming spy thriller finally got a release date which she revealed in her latest social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and shared four different looks from her action-packed film. In the first look, Kangana is seen in short hair, while in another one the actress is flaunting fringes in red hair. Dhaakad is releasing on April 8, next year.

And sharing the photo Kangana wrote, "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8th April 2022!"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

As soon as Kangana shared the post, her fans and friends started commenting on the same. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented with a few fire emojis. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "Can't wait to see #Dhaakad ! You look amazing ma'am," another one wrote, "We are very exited and cannot wait to see this international blockbuster off the one and only Queen Kangana"

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana is also looking forward to her another film called 'Tejas' which is based on a woman pilot in the Indian Air Force.

So guys, how excited are you to watch the Queen back onscreen yet again with a solid film? Do let us know.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal