Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wedding Photos: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Star Marries Love Of Her Life 'Shonu'

DEVOLEENA Bhattacharjee has been hitting the headlines after announcing her wedding. However, the television star created suspense around her mystery man and left fans wondering about her husband. She finally took to social media and introduced her husband to the world.

Sharing the first picture of her husband, Devoleena wrote, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

She added, "You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Singh (@rashmisingh_09)

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Devoleena married Shanwaz Shaikh, who was also her gym trainer. The couple will reportedly host a reception as well. The reports further claim that the couple had a court marriage on Wednesday and had an intimate marriage ceremony.

Devoleena rose to fame after starring in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', which became one of the most popular television shows.