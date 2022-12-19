Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Her Low-Key Wedding; 'Grand Wedding Is Waste Of Money'

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took her fans by surprise after she tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. Ditching the usual big-fat Indian wedding like other B-town celebs, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress opted for a simple private wedding ceremony. Recently, the Bigg Boss fame also opened about her low-key wedding, stating that she doesn't need to show off to prove she has money.

In a conversation with Zoom, Devoleena said, "I feel that with a celebrity tag comes the responsibility to guide the society. We are said to have power to set trends and grand wedding is all about waste of money."

"I feel so… sab dikhawa (it is all show-off). I didn't feel the need to show that I have money, I can make things royal. All I feel is my husband and I, or our parents have really work hard to earn that money, so we need to invest in something worthy," she further added.

The 37-year-old actress noted, "I run an NGO that looks after old individuals. I would love to invest that money on such people in need and make society a happy place.. And I want the youth to understand that showing off, and wasting money just to make 'the day' look big is a dumb thought.."

She concluded, "'The day' is big when you achieve the blessings of your family, company of your friends while you marry the perfect soul. And yes, we performed every ritual and had fun."

Devoleena headed to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her wedding ceremony with her longtime beau Shanwaz. Sharing pics from her big day, she wrote, "Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving."