Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee Secretly Got Married To Vishal Singh? Wedding Pics Go Viral

Devoleena Bhattcharjee shared pictures of her bridal look on her social media with beau Vishal Singh (Image Credits:@devoleena/Instagram)

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee might soon get married as the television actress took to her Instagram to share a video that is making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, the actress can be seen with her co-star Vishal Singh.

However, the groom is still a mystery, but Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen sharing the pictures with her 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' co-star Vishal Singh. Known for her lead role as 'Gopi Bahu' in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', the actress was seen wearing traditional wedding outfits including 'shankha', 'pola', which are meant to be worn by married women in the Bengali culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also wore floral jewelry and beautiful henna, however, looking at the closeness between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, fans are speculating about their wedding calls.

In one of the pictures, Vishal Singh can be seen applying haldi on Devoleena, while the actress is seen smiling away with gifts in her lap. The actress also shared a series of Instagram stories where she can be seen in a bridal avatar. The actress also uploaded a mystery picture where two hands can be seen with engagement rings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the videos from the haldi ceremony where she tagged Vishal Singh, where the duo was seen dancing to 'Chokra Jawan' song where he tightly hugged the Bengali beauty.

Fans are highly perplexed as earlier in February 2022, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shocked her fans when she posted pictures of Vishal Singh proposing to her, where the latter later clarified that it was just a song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

Talking about her work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame through the role of Gopi Bahu in the Star Plus popular daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13 and later entered Bigg Boss 15 as a mere wildcard contestant.