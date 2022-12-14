Devoleena Bhattacharjee Marries Gym Trainer Shanwaz Shaikh, All You Need To Know About Her Husband

After creating suspense about her mystery man, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally introduced her husband to the world. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star took to social media to announce her wedding and shared pictures of her husband for the first time.

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband?

According to Hindustan Times, Devoleena married Shanwaz Shaikh, who was also her gym trainer.

“They had a Haldi ceremony last night where just family members and really close friends were invited. After the court marriage, they went to Lonavala to spend time with the family. Her boyfriend and his family are really simple, so they didn’t want a marriage in the public eye, which is the reason it was so hush hush,” a source was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, according to India Today, Devoleena met Shanwaz at her gym near her house. Shanwaz helped her in physiotherapy when she met with an accident. He also supported Devoleena during her Bigg Boss journey.

Sharing the first picture of her husband, Devoleena wrote, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA."

She added, "You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA."

In her wedding pictures, Devoleena looked beautiful in a red saree. Whereas, Shanwaz chose to wear a classic black suit.

Devoleena is best known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She further participated in Bigg Boss Season 13 as well.