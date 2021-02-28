Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, later she was evicted from the show

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television's popular bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally opened up about her boyfriend. The Saath Nibhana Sathiya actress is always in the limelight, and this time she is making headlines for some cute reason. Recently, the actress spilled the beans about her boyfriend, and in an interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about her beau and her marriage plans.

Devoleena said that her boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry. Adding further to it, she said her boyfriend has all the qualities that she was looking for. She even revealed that her boyfriend is a businessman, and she has never dated anyone who was from the acting field.

The popular TV bahu also shared her plans about getting married. Devo said that if everything goes well, she will tie the knot next year. She further said that she is happy that her boyfriend is not from the acting industry as that will make things perfect for her.

She also said, "I want to live a normal life, and want to spend life with someone with whom I can discuss something else apart from showbiz."

The Saath Nibhana Sathiya actress also talked about her wedding outfit and said that she will be wearing a classic fusion of Bengali and Assamese culture-based attire.

Devo also said that that she does not like to talk about her personal life, and once she is married she will share the pictures on social media.

Devoleena was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, later she was evicted from the show as she got very less votes. In the show, she told the BB housemates that she has a boyfriend outside the Bigg Boss house.

