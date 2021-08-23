On the occasion of her birthday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday morning, and it's no less than a treat to her fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shunned her bahu avatar and is setting the internet on fire in a bold outfit. The actress has turned a year older on August 22 and was seen having a gala time in Nasik. On the occasion of her birthday, she gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday morning, and it's no less than a treat to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Devoleena dropped series of sizzling pics wherein she can be seen donning a yellow bikini. She captioned the post as "You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won’t discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing.🌼🌼#loveyourself ❤️"

In another post, she wrote, "🌼My life is better with every year of living it🌼 Cheers to life🥂 💛"

Not just this, she even posted a video wherein she can be seen showing off her belly dance skills on a popular Instagram trend. She captioned the video as "Be limitlesssss….And hence I am continuing with the legacy of the trend😜😎🤩"

As soon as she dropped these posts, fans were taken by surprise and bombarded her comment section. One of the users wrote, "Drop dead gorgeaous" while another wrote "So hawtttt". Others dropped heart and fire emoticons to complement her look.

On the professional front, She rose to the fame from popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and went on to feature in several serials, including Laal Ishq and Choti Sarrdaarni. Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's replacement. However, soon she got evicted from Salman Khan's show.

