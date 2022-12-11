'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Shares First Pics From Roka Ceremony With Vikas Parashar

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, known for playing Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, shared some pictures from her Roka ceremony with fiance-businessman Vikas Parashar. Sonarika headed to her Instagram handle and announced her roka as she wrote, "3-12-2022 My whole heart for my whole life."

Tagging her partner Vikas Parashar, Sonarika wrote in the caption, "Got myself the gift of a lifetime! eternally grateful for this blessing Happy Happy Roka Love." While the actress wore a shimmery indo-western lehenga, the groom-to-be looked dapper in a white suit. The duo looked perfect together and celebrated their big day with close friends and family.

At the occasion, the two posed against the picturesque sea. They had a special cake-cutting ceremony with their family and other loved ones present. It is pertinent to note that the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress got engaged earlier this year after Vikas popped the question to her on a beach destination.

Earlier, Sonarika wished Vikas on his birthday with a long post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul. The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure."

She further added, "The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and chooses me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who grounds me, makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé."