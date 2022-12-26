'Deverasanta2022': Vijay Deverakonda To Send 100 Fans On Paid Holiday, But Where? 'Mountains Or Beaches?'

Despite failing to create an impact with his recently released movie, Liger, the pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following and the former also doesn't miss a chance to surprise his fans in one or the other way. The actor has decided to send 100 of his fans on a fully paid expense trip.

On Sunday, Deverakonda headed to his Twitter handle and revealed the same. He tweeted, "Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022." Take a look:

I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022

According to his tweet, the Liger star will be sending 100 of his fans on a trip as a part of his ‘Devera Santa’ tradition. The actor started this tradition over 5 years ago and reportedly, he started the same by distributing free ice creams.

Fans are curious to know who will be the lucky ones to go on a free trip by Vijay Deverakonda, as evident from the comments section. A Twitter user wrote, "In the year 2019 I received your that small gift @TheDeverakonda from rowdy club Thank you I wish I will be in the 100th one finger crossed I hope u doing well happy & healthy, Take care of yourself, Bye bye Rowdy Santa," another fan commented, "Anna You Always Think Out of Box I wish You could Pick Me. #DeveraSanta2022 My Choice Would be Mountains," while many dropped hearts.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The Puri Jagannath directorial failed to make a mark at the Box Office. The actor will be next seen in Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Jana Gana Mana in his pipeline.