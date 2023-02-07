'Devastating': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty And More Celebs Express Grief Over Turkey, Syria Earthquakes

At least 3,419 have died in Turkey, while Syria's toll stands at about 1,600 after the countries were hit by three consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6, and 6.0 on Monday. Most of the damage has been observed in southern Turkey and northern and central Syria with the death toll exceeding 5,000. Amid this, not only the H'wood celebs, but B'town celebs also headed to their respective social media space and mourned the loss of lives and prayed for those affected by the earthquake.

Priyanka Chopra headed to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Devastating. (broken heart emoji)." Alia Bhatt also took to the Story section and penned, "This is heartbreaking."

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Turkey, Syria. You are in our prayers. (folded hands and broken heart emojis)."

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also sent her heartfelt condolences to the people affected in Turkey and Syria. She wrote, "Just heartbroken (broken heart emoji). Prayers for Turkey (Turkey national flag and folded hands emojis)." Razdan further noted, "Please donate! It's easy...I just did."

Shilpa Shetty headed to her Instagram Story and wrote sent prayers to all the people whose lives have been affected by the 'catastrophic earthquake' in Turkey and Syria. "May the souls of all the departed rest in peace (candle emoji), she wrote.