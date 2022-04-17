New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who has announced his next project 'The Delhi Files', said his movie will be unveiling many controversial 'truths' about the national capital based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Delhi riots 2020.

"Delhi files will tell you lots of truth about Tamil Nadu also. It's not about Delhi, it just showed how Delhi has been destroying 'Bharat' for so many years...: Agnihotri said.

"...Who ruled the country in Delhi how they destroy everything right from Mughal kings to the British to modern times," he added.

Agnihotri also alleged the Hindu civilization has been ignored for a long time and Hindus are represented as weak.

"...And therefore the great Hindu civilization is always ignored & it is made to believe that we're weak people & everything we have learned is from western rulers or the invaders that's why it is wrong," Agnihotri said.

He said that history should be evidence and fact-based. It should not be narrative-based. The director opined, "In India, the problem is that a lot of people write history based on narrative or their political & the political agenda of India mostly has been the western secular agenda."

Advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka, who has been fighting cases on behalf of the victims of the 1984 riots in the national capital, welcomed the move. In a TV interview, he said 'People were massacred by then government' and history should be taught and not hidden from the next generation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also welcomed the announcement of the movie by Agnihotri.

Agnihotri's previous film 'The Kashmir Files' was a huge success at the box office. It represented the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 from the valley and the 'genocide' committed against the community. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, and Puneet Issar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha