New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor is raising the temperature with her hotness in Dubai with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The duo jetted off to the city of skyscrapers for a quick vacation, and since then, they are keeping their followers updated by posting dreamy pictures. From going on a desert safari to a beach photoshoot, the duo seems to be having a blast along with their friend Orhan Awatramani.

Recently, the actress posted a series of jaw-dropping pics and videos as she slipped into a gorgeous floral bikini and sarong at nighttime. Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the pics as, "lungi dance".

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans bombarded the comment section with appreciating messages. Among all was their industry friends and Kapoor family, Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emoticons while her uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment, "Clap food suited you". Kiara Advani wrote, “Ufff" along with a fire emoticon.

Earlier, Janhvi shared a series of pics from the desert wherein she is enjoying dune bashing with her darling sister and dear friend. She captioned the post as, "dessert in the desert"

Here have a look:

Apart from Janhvi, her sister Khushi Kapoor also dropped some stunning pics from their beachy night. She captioned the post as, "99 problems but the beach ain't one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror movie Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in supporting roles. She also has a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Talking about Khushi Kapoor, currently, she is studying at the New York Film Academy and just like her mother and sister, even she aspires to be an actress.

