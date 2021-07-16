The cast of the Dharma Productions film is yet to be decided and the process of the same will begin soon. Read on to know more about the same in detail

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: You must have heard of a lot of celebs seeking a different career choice in the field of entertainment. Recently, a lot of actors have been trying their hand at singing, while a lot of them are getting into film production as well.

And now in a similar kind of situation ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to make his directorial debut. Yes, you read that right! The famous fashion maestro will be entering filmmaking through Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. As per reports, the film is a musical love story, set in the backdrop of partition 1947.

Now isn’t it exciting? Well, however, the cast of the film is yet to be decided and the process will soon begin.

A source close to Dharma Productions was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly.” The source further added that the film will “come with a splash of grandeur and elegance”.

For the unversed, Manish Malhotra has been a big name in the industry when it comes to clothes and designing. In his 30-year career span, his couture has been worn by almost all the mainstream actors of Bollywood right from late Sridevi to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt.

Apart from the actresses, even the male celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and more have often been spotted donning Manish Malhotra sherwanis and kurtas.

Also, the designer has designed costumes for over 800 films. Some of the famous one being Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Rangeela, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and more.

