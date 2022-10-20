'Desi Twilight', 'Icchadhari Bhediya', 'Mowgli': Social Media Reacts To Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' Trailer | Read

The highly anticipated trailer of India’s first creature comedy was released by the makers on Wednesday. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, the film has been directed by Amar Kaushik and will release on November 25, 2022.

In the trailer, Varun Dhawan is seen transforming into a wolf after being bitten by one. Varun, Kriti along with Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal try to find a cure for him. The trailer ends with the famous ‘Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai’ from ‘The Jungle Book’ being played in the background, which left fans of the iconic series feeling nostalgic.

Taking to Twitter, netizens reacted to the trailer. One user wrote, “Different attempt congrats,” another wrote “Desi Twilight.”

‘Bhediya’ will see Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon paired up for the second time after sharing screen screen in 2015 rom-com ‘Dilwale’. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

“That jungle jungle baat chali song made me nostalgic,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan completed 10 years in Bollywood on October 19. The ‘Bhediya’ star, who debuted along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starred in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student of the Year’ 2012 and became an overnight sensation.

Talking about ‘Bhediya’, Varun Dhawan said “I feel as Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we won’t settle for less.”

“When I look back, I can see there have been cringe worthy moments in the VFX. But I was not the one who did the VFX. As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change,” he added.

“The first thing Amar had told me is ‘You will not do comedy in this film because then people will not take you seriously’. So, all the credit to Amar for the performance and hopefully, it lives up to his expectations,” said Varun Dhawan during a media interaction.