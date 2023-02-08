Derek O'Brien Heaps Praise On SRK's Pathaan in Rajya Sabha: 'Don't Mess With India's Biggest Global Ambassadors'

Pathaan has created a storm at the box office in India and received a lot of love from the audience and film fraternity. Now, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien has also joined the list of people who have praised Pathaan and he said that the film 'carries a beautiful message'.

He participated in the debate motion of thanks on the President's Address and praised the team of Pathaan.

He said, "Well done Siddharth Anand (director)... Well done India's biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message."

Pathaan has crossed Rs 800 crore mark at the box office worldwide within two weeks. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan talked about the possible crossover of Deepika and Katrina and the prequel of Pathaan as well.

"He’s (Aditya Chopra) the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, and some other friends of mine are involved. So there’s a lot of stuff happening," Raghavan told Pinkvilla.

Director Siddharth Anand also talked about if he wants to make a prequel of John's character or not. “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

He mentioned the connection between Jim (John's character in Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan in War). “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?” Siddharth further added.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and War 2.

(With ANI input)