Denise Richards Shaken Up From Road Rage Incident In LA

American actress and television personality Denise Richards had a life-threatening experience on Monday in Los Angeles when a road rage incident turned into a gunfire, according to TMZ.

Richards was headed to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, along with her husband Aaron Phypers, who was driving the car.

However, Phypers was having trouble finding the place and that is when the driver behind him got irritated and started shouting at them while trying to overtake them.

When Phypers let the driver in, he shot the duo’s truck hitting the back end of the driver’s seat. Fortunately, no one was injured, the TMZ reported.

But the incident left Richards unsettled and she reached the set crying. One of her crew members called 911 on spotting the bullet hole in her car.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Later, when the couple was ready to leave, an off-duty cop, who was on set, escorted Richards and her husband, who stayed with her the whole time, back to the freeway.