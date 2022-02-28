New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport twinning in white. Actually, the couple had jetted off to Bangalore to spend some time with Deepika's family. Ranveer and Deepika enjoyed their Sunday and the former was entertained by taking a walk down memory lane of Deepika's family album.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh shared how he spent his Sunday eating delicacies as he shared a boomerang video, giving fans a glimpse of mouth-watering Chiroti Halu. Then in the next couple of stories, Ranveer shared some old pictures from his wife's family Album.

Take a look at pictures here:

The first picture that Ranveer shared was of his father-in-law Prakash Padukone. "Straight ledge” Ranveer had captioned the click which captured the former badminton player posing for the camera with his racket. While the second pic was of Deepika Padukone’s childhood where the actress can be seen sporting a pink outfit as she was seen enjoying a bicycle ride.

He was recently a part of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, US. Sharing his experience on Instagram, he wrote, "I just had the most incredible experience at the all-star game. But the highlight by far was the love and energy that my fans gave me at the game. I'm deeply touched and overwhelmed... Literally brought me to tears by the end of it. I feel the grace of God through you all. Not sure what I've done to deserve this kind of love but I am filled with just pure gratitude. Thank you all from the deepest embers of my heart. "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in 83 together. Before this the duo has worked in Padmaavat (2018), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Finding Fanny (2014), and RamLeela (2013).

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The shooting was done in New Delhi. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of 'Anniyan', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'. Ranveer was earlier named as NBA Ambassador to India.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone recently made her OTT debut with 'Gehraiyaan'. The adult drama also starred Ananya Panday, Siddharth Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh