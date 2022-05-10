New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday announced that Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all cleared for its release. Ranveer Singh starrer will now get released on its official release date, May 13th on the silver screens. However, the court has asked the filmmakers to remove scenes involving pre-natal s*x determination tests and ordered the producers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar not to trivialise the illegal practice of foetal s*x determination, adding that such practices cannot be shown as routine practice.

For the uninitiated, earlier, Delhi HC headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sangh, asked Yash Raj Films to show them the scene involving the pre-natal s*x determination test, or face a stay on the release. This was ordered after a petition was filed in court regarding the illegal practice of pre-natal s*x determination in Ranveer's film.

According to a Bar and Bench report, the court's order said, "We have also perused the trailer and also the relevant scenes from the movie. We had suggested certain further disclaimers to be displayed in the trailer and also in the movie when the scenes in relation to the ultrasound scene and another connected scene are depicted. The learned senior counsel, without prejudice to his submissions, has agreed to depict a further static warning/disclaimer to be depicted during the running of both the scenes."

It added, "A screenshot of such disclaimer is reproduced here. Keeping in view that the film has already been certified and is scheduled to be released on May 13 and the disclaimer has now been agreed to be shown during the scene in question. The senior counsel submits that a similar warning/disclaimer will be depicted in all formats on the trailer and YouTube. He however submits that he will require some time. he assures that the same will be done. The R-4 is bound by the statements made by the senior counsel on its behalf."

The court also discussed that it is the responsibility of the filmmakers to ensure that social evils, when shown onscreen, are not glorified. Meanwhile, Jayesbhai Jordaar is slated for a theatrical release on May 13.

The movie also features Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer and Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh