Delhi HC Asks YRF To Make Changes In 'Pathaan', Film To Release On Prime Video In April

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered Yash Raj Films (YRF) Production to make certain changes in Pathaan after its trailer was released last week. According to a recent report, the court has ordered the production house to include "subtitles, close captioning, and audio description in Hindi" so that people with hearing and vision impairments can watch the movie on OTT platforms. It requested that YRF submit the updated version for re-certification to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. On January 25, it is scheduled to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

According to Bar and Bench, the court ordered the producers to provide the details by February 20. Additionally, it also ordered the CBFC to take a decision by March 10. The court didn't give any directions to Pathaan's screening in theatres as the film is set to release on January 25.

The movie will be streaming on Prime Video in April, claims the report. The judge thus remarked that the alterations might be made by the producers by then. In regards to the theatrical distribution of Pathaan, the court declined "to pass any directive."

The Pathaan crew recently presented the official trailer of the movie, which was met with a fervent response from the audience. In the two-and-a-half-minute-long clip, John Abraham portrays a formidable foe who is plotting a significant strike in India, while Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone appear as spy agents defending India.

Watch the trailer here:

The mercenary group Outfit X, commanded by John Abraham, was shown in the trailer wreaking havoc and warning of an upcoming invasion of the Indian territory. India's response is to bring back its spy -- Pathaan. The next scene depicts Shah Rukh's spy escaping from jail with all weapons blazing.

The narrative then shifts to several foreign locations and introduces Deepika's character, who teams up with Shah Rukh to wipe out John's terrorist organisation. The last portion of the teaser previews the lavish action scenes that director Siddharth has in store for the audience.

Shah Rukh recently attended the Pathaantrailer premiere at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A number of fan groups uploaded videos and images from the scene. Shah Rukh was seen striking his signature pose in front of the Burj Khalifa in one of the photos. He was seen in another image watching the trailer that is projected onto the building. Additionally, he was spotted swaying his leg to the tune of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.