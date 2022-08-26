Delhi Crime Season 2: When And Where To Watch Shefali Shah-Starrer Crime Thriller

Delhi Crime returns with its second season with a new horrifying case. This time, Delhi Police tries to solve serial killings and race against time to save innocent lives. Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, Delhi Crime Season One won the Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Know when and where you can watch the new season of Delhi Crime.

Delhi Crime Season 2: When And Where To Watch

Delhi Crime Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The series was released on Netflix on August 26, 2022. It is available to stream from 12:30 PM in India. Viewers can watch the series in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Moreover, you can see the series with Hindi and English subtitles. There are 5 episodes in Delhi Crime Season 2. Each episode is around 30 minutes to 1 hour.

The first season of Delhi Crime had a different storyline from the second season. Delhi Crime One had 7 episodes of approximately one hour each.

Delhi Crime Season 2 stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Aakash Dahiya, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome and Yashaswini Dayama.

Take a look at the trailer of Delhi Crime 2. Sharing the trailer, the official account of Netflix wrote, "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Delhi Crime Season 2 revolves around the serial killings of elderly people living in Delhi. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) along with her team try to solve these cases. The show will also focus on the class difference in society, especially in the Metropolitan Cities like Delhi.