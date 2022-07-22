Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Is Back To Solve 'Another Gripping Case'

Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, returns for its second season. The expectations from Delhi Crime Season 2 are very high as season one won the Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Delhi Crime season one was based on the 2012 Delhi rape and murder case, in which Shefali's character DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team tries to find the culprits. The star cast will reprise their roles from season one, but the storyline will be different in season two.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Netflix India wrote, "A terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrime Season 2 Coming Soon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The teaser talks about the class difference between people living in slums in Delhi and the rich. Then, we see that murder cases are happening in Delhi and the police try to catch the culprit. Meanwhile, the audience is excited about the new season. One person wrote, "Here comes a teaser of Masterpiece from Netflix! Can't wait" Another commented, "Finally the teaser dropped and I also skipped a heartbeat".

Announcing Delhi Crime Season 2, Netflix wrote, "Vartika and her squad are back to take on yet another gripping case! #DelhiCrime Season 2 Coming Soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Written and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime also stars Adil Hussain. In September 2020, Delhi Crime received the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Delhi Crime became the first ever Indian series to win this award. The first two episodes of the series were premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic Category.

Netflix recently announced the second season of 6 Indian shows, including Delhi Crime. The other shows are Mismatched, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wifes, She, Jamtara and Masaba Masaba.