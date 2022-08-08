Delhi Crime 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah As DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Tries To Hunt Down A Serial Killer | Watch

Delhi Crime is back with its second season and this time Delhi Police will try to solve another horrendous criminal case. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. All the actors will reprise their roles from the first season, but the storyline will be different in season two. The first season of Delhi Crime impressed the audience and even won the Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Therefore, there is a lot of excitement among the audience for season two and the expectations are high as well.

Sharing the trailer, the official account of Netflix wrote, "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!".

Delhi Crime Season 2 will revolve around the serial killings of the elderly people living in Delhi. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) along with her team try to solve these cases. From the trailer, it seems that the show will also focus on the class difference in society, especially in the Metropolitan Cities like Delhi. The trailer starts with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi talking about the people living in slums in Delhi, who works for the elites. Then, we see some horrific crime cases in which elder people were killed. This resulted in the social boycott of watchmen, cleaners, office boys, etc. In the end, we also see a glimpse of Tillotama Shome.

The teaser of Delhi Crime 2 was unveiled recently. Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Netflix India wrote, "A terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrime Season 2 Coming Soon!"

Delhi Crime 2 will stream on Netflix from August 26, 2022.

Written and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime also stars Adil Hussain and Gopal Dutt. Delhi Crime received the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in September 2020, making it the first ever Indian series to win this award. The first two episodes of the series were premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic Category.