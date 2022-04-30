New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop band BTS rules over the hearts of millions with their amazing songs and swoon-worthy looks. There is no denying that the Kpop band BTS has a huge fan following and more and more people are joining BTS ARMY. Now, it seems like Delhi Airport is also a fan of BTS.

Yesterday, Delhi Airport tweeted the lyrics of the superhit BTS song Dynamite. They tweeted, "Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight @BTS_twt #BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter". The tweet came as a surprise for many people.

The official Twitter accounts of the airports around the world are tweeting the lyrics of the different BTS songs. This trend was started by Orlando International Airport as they tweeted BTS' RM's song Moonchild. The tweet says, "Moonchild, you shine. #MondayMood #BTS #BTSARMY".

Then, Dallas/Fort Worth international airport also posted a video of the aeroplane landing and tweeted the BTS song Butter. They wrote, "Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter! #BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter | h/t @LASairport & @MCO".

Similarly, Malaysia Airport tweeted, "The morning will come again. No darkness, no season is eternal.” - Spring Day, BTS. We want to join the hype too! #AirportTwitter #BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSArmy #klia".

The trend was joined by the other airports around the world as well. Delhi Airport did not stand behind and jumped into the trend. However, the reason behind this trend is not known and fans are playing their guess game.

Meanwhile, BTS recently concluded their 4 days solo concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. BTS also performed at the Grammys Award 2022, where they were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

BTS' new album 'We Are Bulletproof' will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance', which was released in 2021. BTS' Suga collaborated with PSY for a song, which was released on April 29. Moreover, Jimin sang an OST for the Korean drama Our Blues.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav