'Deeply Moved..': Namrata Shirodkar Pens Heartfelt Note After Superstar Krishna's Demise

TELUGU Cinema superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Superstar Krishna, passed away on November 15. The film industry, his fans and his family are still mourning the loss of their beloved star. His daughter-in-law and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt note and thanked everyone for supporting their family.

She wrote, “Deeply moved by the love and affection you all have showered on our family. On behalf of the Ghattamaneni family, I’d like to thank each and every one who reached out and checked on us and sent us your prayers and blessings during this time of grief."

Earlier, the family released an official after Superstar Krishna's demise.

“It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and through the many lives, he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again…,” the official statement reads.

Many actors from the film industry paid tribute to the late superstar. "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh," Superstar Rajinikanth wrote.

When Superstar Krishna got admitted to the hospital, the doctors said that he was in condition and was put on a ventilator. He was brought into the emergency department at 1:15 AM on Monday. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation.

Krishna acted in over 350 films and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.