New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer and Deepika are easily our favourite Bollywood couple. The duo hardly leave a chance to showcase their love for one another. Be it parties or award functions the two, especially Ranveer never fails to profess his love for his lady almost all the time.

And that's one reason it's a delight to see them together. The duo were recently spotted at the airport while they were jetting off to Dehradun to celebrate their marriage anniversary. Yes, it's already been 3 years since Deep-Veer got hitched and now is the time for celebration for both of them.

The couple was snapped leaving for their flight walking as they were walking hand-in-hand. Deepika was seen wearing a black hoodie and pants, while Ranveer was seen in his usual quirky self where he wore a checkered tracksuit.

The video of them landed on the internet. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans could not help but gush over the duo. One user wrote, "beautiful couple", while another one said, "My heart."

For the unversed, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 in Italy. Later they threw reception in India for their friends, family and colleagues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently hosting a TV show called The Big Picture. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup victory in 1983. The actor will essay the role of the former cricket captain Kapil Dev meanwhile, Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film will be releasing on December 24, this year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal