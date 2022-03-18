New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone leaves no stone unturned to enthrall her fans. The '83' actress leaves her fans speechless with every picture she posts. Currently, Deepika is in Spain along with Shah Rukh Khan and is shooting for her much-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. Recently, some pictures of the actress have surfaced online, and ever since those pictures are doing rounds on the internet.

Some pictures from the sets of 'Pathaan' have been leaked, where Deepika can be seen in a Yellow monokini and oh boy! the actress looked smoking hot! Remember, when Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh said that Deepika Padukone's look from Pathaan will set the screen ablaze? Well, now his words seem to be true.

In the viral image, Deepika can be seen flaunting her toned body and is showing off her perfect curves clad in a yellow monokini.

Take a look at Deepika’s viral pictures here:

Several fan accounts posted the picture on various social media platforms. The pictures also show the camera crew along with Deepika and some eagle-eyed fans also spotted Shah Rukh Khan, wearing a hoodie and mask in the background.

A few days back, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's viral picture left the internet speechless. The pictures were from the sets of 'Pathaan' where Shah Rukh was seen flaunting his 8-pack abs as the pictures of the actor were shirtless.

Take a look:

Earlier a report by India Today claimed that King Khan will document his transformation for Pathaan in a behind-the-scenes video series.

"Shah Rukh has been documenting his physical transition and how he has put on muscles for his role in Pathaan in a behind-the-scenes video series. In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiseled look, and he will be releasing the BTS series closer to the film's release," a source quoted as saying by India Today said.

About Pathaan:

Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the movie is backed by the Yash Raj Films and features Deepika Padukone and John Abraha in lead roles. It is believed that the film is a high-octane film and some parts of the movie were shot in Dubai. Further, Salman will also feature in the movie in a cameo role in SRK's Pathaan whereas SRK will feature in Salman's 'Tiger 3' in a cameo role.

