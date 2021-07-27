Deepika Padukone took to her official social media handle to share a scary video where she can be seen playing a double role. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Stree, horror-comedy is a genre which is selling like hot cakes among the masses. As a result, many Bollywood biggies are churning out films like Phone Bhoot, Roohi, Bhoot Police etc. based on the same concept.

And now seems like Deepika Padukone has jumped on the same bandwagon. Well, no, she hasn't announced anything officially, but according to her latest video on Instagram, there's something which seems to be cooking in terms of an interesting upcoming project. Yes, recently Deepika shared a spooky video on her social media where she can be seen in a double role.

The video starts with Deepika's picture framed on a wall which starts moving once the camera zooms in. That's when the actress's clone enters the frame and bursts her original self only to take her place. Later the video ends with a few eyeballs staring at her.

She captioned the video with a ghost emoji.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram video here:

As soon as the video was shared, it left fans confused and everyone started talking and commenting in the comment section about what exactly was that? One user wrote, "Wtf... Is dt a movie. I hope it is," meanwhile another one said, "idk what is this but cute." A third added, "Ye kya tha (What was that?)." On the other hand another one added, "Koi horror movie aa rahi hai kya (Are you coming up with a horror movie?)."

On the film front, Deepika Padukone will feature in 83 opposite Ranveer Singh as his onscreen wife. Apart from that, she is doing a Shakun Batra film opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also work with Hrithik in Fighter

So guys, coming back to the video, what are your thoughts about it? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal