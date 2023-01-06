Deepika Padukone's 'Saffron Bikini' Scene In Pathaan Song Approved, YRF Might Make Changes: Report

SHAH Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' has been surrounded by controversies ever since the release of its song 'Besharam Rang'. Pathaan is also one of the most awaited films of the year as SRK will make his big comeback after four years. 'Besharam Rang' features Deepika Padukone in a 'saffron-coloured bikini', which sparked controversy and many people demanded to remove the scene from the film. However, as per recent reports, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) have approved Deepika's saffron bikini scene in the song and it will remain as it is in the film.

According to a report by ETimes, CBFC and its director Prasoon Joshi have decided to 'let Deepika's saffron bikini remain as it is' in the film. However, E Times further reported that Yash Raj Films might voluntarily edit the Besharam Rang song before 'it causes any more damages'. “It is under serious discussion,” a source told ETimes talking about removing the song.

Earlier, CBFC advised the Pathaan team to make changes to the film. “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders," CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi said in the official statement.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will release on January 25, 2023.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan and Dunki as well. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and it will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara in the lead role.