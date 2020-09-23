New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's name has popped up in the drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death case after screenshots of a purported WhatsApp chat between her and her manager, Karishma, surfaced online.

Now amid the buzz, Deepika Padukone’s old images from 2017 leaving a party at Koko restaurant in Mumbai are going viral. Koko restaurant is the venue which was also mentioned in the leaked chat by the two women. Koko is a famous place in Mumbai, where many A-listers go for dinner and spend their time with family and friends.

In the purported WhatsApp chat from October 28, 2017, Deepika Padukone messaged to Karishma asking “You have maal?”, to which Karishma said that ‘she has it at her home, but she can ask someone to arrange it for Deepika’. Responding to which, Deepika said that she wants ‘hash and not weed’. In the same chat, Karishma asked Deepika when will she be going to Koko, to which the Padmaavat actress said, “at around 11:30/12ish”.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency PTI quoting NCB sources, stated that some WhatsApp conversation purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Some of these chats were purportedly between Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one "D".

"The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed," the official said as quoted by PTI.

The agency had on Tuesday grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha for second consecutive day and called her for questioning again today. Karishma works with Jaya Saha as a manager in KWAN talent management agency.

The NCB had already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency on Tuesday due to ill-health. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is currently in Goa for the shoot of Shakun Batra's next.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen the film Chhapak. Next she will be seen in Dharma Productions’ yet-to-be-titled film.

