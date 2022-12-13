Deepika Padukone's Moves In 'Besharam Rang' Spark Meme-Fest; Netizens Say, 'They Couldn’t Hire Good Choreographer'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' released on December 12, 2022, that is, Monday. Though the new song was highly praised by fans as well as celebs soon after its releases, it also sparked memes online on Deepika's exotic moves, as evident from the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, hashtag #Deepika is trending on Twitter with several users sharing memes on 'Besharam Rang'.

A Twitter user wrote, "What was the choreographer, director and my fav Deepika Padukone thinking? The background dance acts are funnier :D Mata aagayi hai sab main. #BesharamRang," while another user shared a video of two dogs dancing to the beats of 'Kacha Badaam' and tweeted, "Deepika Padukone dance moves in Pathan." Take a look:

What was the choreographer, director and my fav Deepika Padukone thinking?



The background dance acts are funnier :D Mata aagayi hai sab main. #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/VpzbAEyGzb — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 12, 2022

Deepika Padukone dance moves in Pathan pic.twitter.com/vq3nNAUWIM — sidha'rth memer (@sidharthmemer) December 12, 2022

Take a look at other memes:

iPhone app icons when you long press on them pic.twitter.com/oKI6s1UYwo — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 12, 2022

Pan Parag Lux Chintu chips award guaranteed for the best choreographer 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0C1ibMb99w — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) December 12, 2022

They got Deepika looking like THAT and couldn’t hire a good choreographer??? — AB (@AB_Singh7) December 12, 2022

The song stars with Padukone doing some exotic moves as she is seen twerking, twirling, and joining SRK for a salsa routine setting ablaze the Spanish coast. The actress rocks several sultry bikinis, while Shah Rukh also showcases his chiseled abs in the song.